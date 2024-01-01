Tyler Perry mourns studio president, dead in plane crash

Tyler Perry is mourning the loss of Steve Mensch, the president and manager of general operations at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

Mensch was killed in a plane crash in Florida on Friday night when the small plane he was piloting crashed on Florida's Gulf Coast. According to Florida Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a single-engine, fixed-wing airplane crash on West White Dogwood Drive, near the intersection of US-98, in Homosassa, Florida. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is under investigation.

"We are incredibly saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Steve Mensch," Tyler Perry Studios said in a statement. "Steve was a cherished member of our team for more than eight years and well-beloved in the community of Atlanta. It is hard to imagine not seeing him smiling throughout the halls. We will miss him dearly. Our heart goes out to his family as we all send them our prayers."

Tyler Perry Studios is one of the largest film production studios in the United States. Recent movies include Netflix's A Fall From Grace in 2020, and this year's Civil War, starring Kirsten Dunst. It is also home to popular TV shows such as Divorce Court, Young Dylan and Family Feud.

Mensch was 62. He is survived by his wife and three children.