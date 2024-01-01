Lewis Hamilton bids emotional farewell to Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has described his time with Mercedes as the "greatest honour of my life".

The seven-time champion bowed out with his final race for the team at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton drove from 16th to fourth in the race, and admitted that, after a difficult year, it was good to bid farewell on a high.

"Every moment that I've got in the car this week, I've known that it's one of the last and it's been really hard to let go. I'm proud of every race, every pole position, every win we've had together, every championship. I'm proud of everyone."

Hamilton joined the Mercedes team in 2013. He has taken six titles with them and 84 wins over 12 seasons. The decorated driver joins Ferrari next year.

Hamilton announced his departure before the current season began.

"It's been a really turbulent year, probably the longest year of my life, I would say, because we've known from the beginning that we're leaving," he said.

"It's like a relationship when you've told whoever the counterpart is that you're leaving, but you're living together for a whole year. Lots of ups and downs emotionally, but we finished off with a high today."