Emilia Pérez leads 2025 Golden Globes nominations

Emilia Pérez leads the nominees for the 2025 Golden Globes with 10 nods.

The Spanish-language musical crime film dominated the nominations when they were announced by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut on Monday.

It is nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Director and Best Screenplay for Jacques Audiard, Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language as well as acting awards for Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez.

In addition, Saldaña and Gomez's musical numbers, El Mal and Mi Camino, were nominated for Best Original Song, while Clement Ducole and Camille were shortlisted for Best Original Score.

Gomez is a double nominee for the upcoming ceremony as she was also recognised for her TV comedy work in Only Murders in the Building.

Emilia Pérez was closely followed by The Brutalist and Conclave, which were both shortlisted for Best Motion Picture - Drama alongside Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys, September 5 and Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

Joining Emilia Pérez in the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category were Anora, Challengers, A Real Pain, The Substance and Wicked.

Over in the TV categories, The Bear dominated once again with five mentions. Its competition in the Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy category are Abbott Elementary, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building and The Gentlemen.

For the best drama series title, Shogun is up against Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Squid Game, The Diplomat, The Day of the Jackal and Slow Horses.

As previously announced, Viola Davis will be honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her achievements in film, while Ted Danson will receive the Carol Burnett Award in recognition of his TV career.

The 2025 Golden Globes will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser on Sunday 5 January at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best Motion Picture - Drama:

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement:

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool and Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

Alien: Romulus

The Wild Robot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama:

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama:

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Kate Winslet, Lee

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Zendaya, Challengers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Yura Borisov, Anora

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Best Director - Motion Picture:

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture:

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Peter Straughan, Conclave

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Original Score - Motion Picture:

The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg

Challengers, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Conclave, Volker Bertelmann

Dune: Part Two, Hans Zimmer

The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers

Emilia Pérez, Clement Ducole and Camille

Best Original Song - Motion Picture:

Forbidden Road, Better Man

El Mal, Emilia Pérez

Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez

Beautiful That Way, The Last Showgirl

Kiss the Sky, The Wild Robot

Compress/Repress, Challengers

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language:

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

The Girl with the Needle

I'm Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Best Motion Picture - Animated:

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Television Series - Drama:

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Squid Game

The Diplomat

The Day of the Jackal

Slow Horses

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Abbott Elementary

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama:

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Steven Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television:

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama:

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Emma d'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television:

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television:

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Diego Luna, La Máquina

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television:

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television:

Nikki Glaser, Someday You'll Die

Adam Sandler, Love You

Ramy Youssef, More Feelings

Ali Wong, Single Lady

Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was

Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking.