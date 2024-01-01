Emilia Pérez leads 2025 Golden Globes nominations

- NEWS
Emilia Pérez leads the nominees for the 2025 Golden Globes with 10 nods.
The Spanish-language musical crime film dominated the nominations when they were announced by Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut on Monday.
It is nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Director and Best Screenplay for Jacques Audiard, Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language as well as acting awards for Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez.
In addition, Saldaña and Gomez's musical numbers, El Mal and Mi Camino, were nominated for Best Original Song, while Clement Ducole and Camille were shortlisted for Best Original Score.
Gomez is a double nominee for the upcoming ceremony as she was also recognised for her TV comedy work in Only Murders in the Building.
Emilia Pérez was closely followed by The Brutalist and Conclave, which were both shortlisted for Best Motion Picture - Drama alongside Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys, September 5 and Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.
Joining Emilia Pérez in the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category were Anora, Challengers, A Real Pain, The Substance and Wicked.
Over in the TV categories, The Bear dominated once again with five mentions. Its competition in the Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy category are Abbott Elementary, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building and The Gentlemen.
For the best drama series title, Shogun is up against Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Squid Game, The Diplomat, The Day of the Jackal and Slow Horses.
As previously announced, Viola Davis will be honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her achievements in film, while Ted Danson will receive the Carol Burnett Award in recognition of his TV career.
The 2025 Golden Globes will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser on Sunday 5 January at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Motion Picture - Drama:
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement:
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool and Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
Alien: Romulus
The Wild Robot
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama:
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama:
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Kate Winslet, Lee
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy:
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Yura Borisov, Anora
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture:
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Best Director - Motion Picture:
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture:
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Peter Straughan, Conclave
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Best Original Score - Motion Picture:
The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg
Challengers, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Conclave, Volker Bertelmann
Dune: Part Two, Hans Zimmer
The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers
Emilia Pérez, Clement Ducole and Camille
Best Original Song - Motion Picture:
Forbidden Road, Better Man
El Mal, Emilia Pérez
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Beautiful That Way, The Last Showgirl
Kiss the Sky, The Wild Robot
Compress/Repress, Challengers
Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language:
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
The Girl with the Needle
I'm Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Best Motion Picture - Animated:
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Television Series - Drama:
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Squid Game
The Diplomat
The Day of the Jackal
Slow Horses
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
Abbott Elementary
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television:
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama:
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Steven Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television:
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama:
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Emma d'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television:
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television:
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Diego Luna, La Máquina
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television:
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television:
Nikki Glaser, Someday You'll Die
Adam Sandler, Love You
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
Ali Wong, Single Lady
Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking.