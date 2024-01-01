Zachary Levi: 'Supporting Trump hasn't ruined my career'

Zachary Levi has denied his public support for Donald Trump impacted his Hollywood career.

During an appearance on the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast, the Shazam! actor was quizzed on his endorsement of Trump during the recent US Presidential elections. When asked if he felt his political leaning led to him being cancelled in Hollywood, Levi insisted it wasn't the case.

"No. For coming out and voting for Trump?" the star replied. "I mean, listen, I have yet to see what the ultimate effects of all that are gonna be. I already had multiple jobs that I was in the process of shooting or that I have yet to shoot, and none of those have been compromised."

Levi went on to argue his point, and revealed his decision to back Trump in the election hasn't affected any of his upcoming films.

"None of my producers or any of the studios behind those films or projects have called and said, 'Hey listen this is a line too far, and we can't have you associated with the project anymore.' We're all still full steam ahead on those."

However, the actor - who appeared in box office disappointments Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Harold and the Purple Crayon - admitted he isn't sure if his political opinions could affect his career one day.

"How it ultimately plays out in the future? I don't know," he added.

In the run-up to the US Presidential election, Levi urged "closeted conservatives" to speak up and show support for Trump over his Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

"My cry to all of you out there, you closeted conservatives, closeted Trump voters, y'all, it's now or never," he said in an Instagram video. "Do whatever you feel like you need to do if you need to come out publicly and say it. If you feel like you still can't, then don't."

Other famous faces to back Trump included former wrestling star Hulk Hogan and actors Dennis Quaid and Mel Gibson.