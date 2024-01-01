NEWS Ryan Reynolds unsure what will happen with Deadpool after ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Newsdesk Share with :





The 48-year-old actor starred opposite Hugh Jackman’s X-Men hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster, though has now admitted his future as the the ‘Merc with a Mouth’ is uncertain.



Speaking with Andrew Garfield, 41, as a part of Variety's ‘Actors on Actors’ series, Reynolds said: “I don’t know what the future of ‘Deadpool’ will be, but I do know that we made the movie to be a complete experience instead of a commercial for another one.”



‘The Proposal’ star - who shares daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, Betty, five, and 22-month-old son Olin with his wife Blake Lively - added making the ‘Deadpool’ films “swallows [his] whole life”, and that he “kind of dies inside” when he misses seeing his children grow up due to the hours required to make the movies.



He said: “Honestly, my feeling is that the character works very well in two ways. One is scarcity and surprise.



“So it had been six years since the last one, and part of the reason is that it swallows my whole life. I have four kids, and I don’t ever want to be an absentee [father].



“I kind of die inside when I see their faces and they do a sports thing or something and I missed it.”



Reflecting on ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’, Reynolds emphasised Disney and Marvel Studios had been “so supportive” of him and the project, even if the former company’s CEO Bob Iger had requested one of the jokes from the film to be removed.

He said: “Disney and Marvel, they were so supportive from the jump.



“I think I had one line that Bob Iger wanted out of the movie, and we took it out. I’ll never repeat it. I promised I wouldn’t … They were incredible partners.”



After listening to Reynolds’ experience on ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’, Garfield - who had played Spider-Man in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ in 2012 and its sequel two years later - said it was “lovely” to have been asked back to portray Spidey again for 2021’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in a multiverse adventure with fellow big screen wallcrawlers Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.



He said: “It's not that I missed it. It felt undone, it felt undone for me , like I imagine you've felt with your version of that.

“It was just very gratifying, it was very like ... You know, it's like you're invited to a party and then the party ends slightly prematurely than you wanted it to end, and then you're like, I've gotta reckon with being disinvited to this party.”



The ‘We Live in Time’ star insisted it was “so soothing” to have worked in the “playpen” of the MCU after Sony Pictures’ producer Amy Pascal asked him back for the blockbuster.



He said: “But coming back, and Amy Pascal reaching out and asking me about it, it was like, yeah, being re-welcomed to the party.



“And it could be a party finally because - kind of what you said about Deadpool being more of an adjacent, peripheral, like the more scarce character. There was something so soothing about it being a playpen for the first time, for me and Tobey. [...] The pressure was on Tom. Tom had to hold that universe together.”

