Ariana Grande admits she was 'insufferable' during Wicked promotional tour

Ariana Grande has branded her recent headline-grabbing promotional tour for Wicked - Part I as "insufferable".

The 31-year-old singer and actress plays Galinda Upland in the Golden Globe-nominated film opposite Cynthia Erivo who plays Elphaba Thropp.

The duo sparked headlines and generated memes during their exhaustive world tour in support of the film which saw them crying with joy and gripping each other affectionately everywhere they went.

In a new Actors on Actors interview at Variety, Grande sat down with Gladiator II actor Paul Mescal to discuss their respective blockbuster roles.

Discussing her co-star, the One Last Time singer gushed, "Cynthia is just an absolute brilliant gift of a human being. I think we tried to keep the pressure out of the room, obviously, as much as possible."

Mescal then noted, "I'm watching you guys in the press tour. You're obviously in love with each other."

To which Grande quipped self-deprecatingly, "Insufferable. Yes. We're horrible. It's bad."

Discussing his own role, Mescal revealed he performed the vast majority of his stunts in Gladiator II.

The Normal People actor revealed, "The way Ridley (Scott) shoots, he's shooting eight cameras. So you're not typically able to get a stunt double in. While he's on your close-up, he's also on your back, so you can't really do a swap."

Both Wicked - Part I and Gladiator II are in cinemas now.