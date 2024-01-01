Jamie Foxx jokes he's 'cured' of dating white women

Jamie Foxx has joked he's "cured" of dating white women.

The comedian performed a song about the change of heart for his new Netflix special, I Don't Remember 20 Days.

"Sisters, I'm here to tell you I've been cured. I've been cured of everything," Jamie sang as he played piano accompaniment in the special.

"No more white girls. I'm serious; no more white girls. No more white girls. No more. No more white girls."

To the sounds of audience members whooping and applauding this news, Jamie, 56, added, "I'm back on the Black side of town!"

Jamie famously dated Katie Holmes, 45, for six years from 2013 until 2019.

He shares daughter Corinne with ex Connie Kline, and daughter Annelise with another ex, Kristin Grannis.

"No more potato salad and raisins," the song continued. "No more white girls! No more spray tan, no more big t**ties, no a**. No more white girls I gotta let 'em know!"

Jamie went on to reference Black History Month by singing that his life would be, "February all year long."

Finally, he added a caveat: "No more white girls - in public".

The new special's title is a reference to the 20 days that Jamie lost all recollection of, after he suffered a stroke caused by a bleed on the brain.