Timothée Chalamet vows 'never' to release music

Timothée Chalamet has vowed he will "never" release an album despite singing in a new biopic.

The 28-year-old Oscar-nominated actor plays Bob Dylan in the critically acclaimed new biographical drama A Complete Unknown.

But the Wonka star has insisted he won't be attempting to rule the music charts despite the praise his singing and guitar skills have drawn.

Asked by Variety if he now plans to release his own album, Chalamet bluntly replied, "Never."

Discussing his music skills in the film, Chalamet credited his co-star Edward Norton for encouraging him to sing live while filming the project.

He revealed, "He was always the devil in my ear telling me to do these songs live. We had these pre-records, but Edward was always sort of the counterweight to the 99 other voices that were saying not to."

Meanwhile, director James Mangold has shared his own amazement at the musical skills Chalamet developed while getting in shape to take on the role of the Knockin' On Heaven's Door singer.

Mangold said, "You're talking about over six years. Sometimes I went, 'Oh s**t.' Sometimes I went, 'Oh my God.' And about three days into shooting the movie, he popped and what he let loose with blew my mind."

He added, "It's not like this was a fast thing. This is six years of work for him to get to the place where he can own this music. So the first time I heard him sing, he was good, but he wasn't what he is in the movie yet."

A Complete Unknown is due for release in the USA on 25 December and the UK on 17 January 2025.