Cameron Diaz reveals therapy 'is a big thing' in her marriage to Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz has revealed therapy "is a big thing" in her marriage to Benji Madden.

The actress, who has been married to Benji since 2015, admitted the couple rely on regular therapy sessions to keep their relationship on track.

"So therapy is a big thing in our family, thank god," the 52-year-old said on her brother-in-law Joel Madden's Artist Friendly podcast.

"It's what we depend on, so you have that commitment to work on it."

She added that she and Benji, 45, use therapy as a way of stopping themselves from doing the "same thing over and over again."

She told how the sessions help them question things such as, "Why didn't it work? How can I make it work? What's my part? What's the other person's work? Let's be self-aware and go into the next attempt a little bit more equipped to hopefully come out with a different outcome."

She believes a big part of a successful marriage is both wanting to be there.

"It goes back to wanting to do it," she said. "You can't be in a marriage and have a family if...both people are not 100 per cent every day. Nobody can be 99 and the other one be 100."

She continued, "Even if you're mad (at) each other and don't want to see each other (or) sick of each other it's still 100 per cent commitment to the marriage and to the partnership and getting things in the family. If it's not 100 percent it just doesn't work if one person is at a deficit."

The Charlie's Angels star admitted that she was happy that she was a bit older when she met Benji.

"It was the best thing that ever happened to me," she said. "I was older than (Benji) like the fact that I hadn't found him before...I was out there a lot longer than he was. You know how much we've grown over the last decade together and how much we accomplished. I don't know how either one of us would have done that without one another."

She and Benji share two children, daughter Raddix, four, and son Cardinal, eight months.