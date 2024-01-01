Dick Van Dyke had to crawl out of Malibu home amid wildfire evacuation

Dick Van Dyke had to crawl out of his home in Malibu when he was evacuated due to the dangerous wildfires.

The Mary Poppins legend, who turned 99 on Friday, has thanked his neighbours for saving his life by coming to his rescue after he "exhausted" himself trying to douse his property in water.

Recalling the evacuation that took place earlier this week, Van Dyke told NBC News on Thursday, "I forgot how old I am, and I realised I was crawling to get out.

"I thought, like, 'I'm not gonna make it out of here,' 'cause I was trying to crawl to the car. I had exhausted myself. I couldn't get up... Three neighbours came and carried me out and came back and put out a little fire in the guest house and saved me. Thank God for them."

The TV network then broadcast footage of the neighbours helping Van Dyke, his wife Arlene Silver and their pets evacuate their home and reach safety.

"I don't think I would have made it," he added. "God bless them and thank you for saving my life."

The Hollywood legend returned home in time to celebrate his 99th birthday on Friday. He was also reunited with his cat Bobo, who went missing during the evacuation.

Van Dyke isn't the only celebrity to be affected by the Franklin fire in California this week. Cher, Mira Sorvino and Jane Seymour all revealed on social media that they had been forced to leave their homes and flee to safety.