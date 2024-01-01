NEWS Aaron Taylor-Johnson says playing Quicksilver in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ was “very overwhelming" Newsdesk Share with :





The 34-year-old actor starred as the speedy superhero in the 2015 Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster, and has now reflected on the many “highs and lows” of playing the beloved character in the major movie franchise.



During a video interview with IMDb, Taylor-Johnson said: “It is very overwhelming. the highs and the lows … it’s almost [like] they neutralise each other out because it’s such a high that you kind of don’t know where to go.



“So, you’re constantly just kind of never taking it for granted by any means. But it’s wild.”



As well as reflecting on his role, ‘The Fall Guy’ star also heaped praise onto his ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ co-star Elizabeth Olsen - who played his sister Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch in the film - calling her a “phenomenal actor”.



He said: “[She is] an absolute star and a wonder person - wonderful human being. I’m not just saying that, she’s really lovely.”



Taylor-Johnson joked he wishes Olsen’s Scarlet Witch had brought him back from the dead after Quicksilver made his heroic sacrifice at the end of the Marvel movie.



“We played brother and sister in ‘Age of Ultron’ … I don’t know why she didn’t ressurect me though.”



Taylor-Johnson shared the role of Quicksilver with Evan Peters, who played the character in Fox’s separate 'X-Men' Cinematic Universe.



However, the ‘Bullet Train’ actor - who starred opposite Peters in ‘Kick-A**’ - admitted he “hadn’t really” spoken with him about their experiences playing Quicksilver.



He said: “I remember passing him in Comic Con where they had the ‘X-Men’ lineup of guys, and we both really had a ‘pinch yourself’ moment of like, ‘Oh my god, aren’t we so lucky that we got to be here and still be doing what we love doing’, but [it’s] funny that we’re in two different universes doing it.



?“To be honest, I have a huge admiration for what he was able to do with his character, with some things that I think were fantastic and worked really well for that character.”



Taylor-Johnson will next be seen in ‘Kraven the Hunter’ as the titular anti-hero, and recently promised the Sony Pictures Marvel project - which is seperate from the MCU - would not disappoint fans.



He told Screen Rant: “Come see this movie, man. Come see this movie. I promise you it won't disappoint. It's got all the beats that you want and more.”



While the film is a standalone, Taylor-Johnson said he was hoping Kraven could go “toe-to-toe” with Spider-Man and other Marvel heroes in a future crossover flick.



He teased: “I mean, it's very much the question to everyone else really, right? Because I think what we've done, what we've set up in this story is a really rich character that definitely has the legs to go on and do more damage.



“I think he should go toe-to-toe with some superheroes that we know.”

