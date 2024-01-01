Sly Stallone upsets neighbours with seaweed barrier

Sylvester Stallone has angered his Palm Beach neighbours with a request to protect his $35 million (£28 million) mansion with an underwater barrier.

The Rocky star, who purchased the South Florida property in 2021, has reportedly put forward plans to build an underwater barrier near his home, despite the objections of his neighbours in the affluent waterfront community.

According to The Palm Beach Post, Stallone's plans to build a seaweed barrier in the intracoastal waterway by his mansion have been billed as an environmental project needed to keep out debris and seaweed from the waterway.

However a public notice from the Army Corps stated that "the overall project purpose is to exclude boaters" from being near the property. Seaweed is listed as a secondary concern.

Neighbours were reportedly blindsided by the proposal, on which the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said they have until 5pm on Christmas Day to give their feedback.

The actor's application also includes a request for a lease of state land due to the positioning of the barrier.

"He bought a beautiful property," Stallone's neighbour Bradford Gary told the outlet, calling the home "one of the nicest houses" in the North End.

"I can see why you'd want to protect it. But you can't just stake your claim and think you own the water."