Sophia Bush's home targeted by burglar

Sophia Bush was recently the victim of a burglary.

The One Tree Hill star was reportedly fast asleep in her Los Angeles home when a burglar broke into her garage in the early hours of the morning last week.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the intruder stole a $36 (£28) book, a gift Sophia had reportedly been planning to give to a loved one during the holidays.

As the 42-year-old reportedly slept through the break-in, the incident was flagged by an employee who arrived later that morning and saw the garage open. After reviewing security cameras, they discovered someone had gained access to the property and called the police.

Officers reportedly took a burglary report after reviewing the footage themselves. No arrests have been made.

Bush has yet to publicly comment on the incident.

The actress, who is dating soccer star Ashlyn Harris, is currently working on a sequel series to One Tree Hill with her co-star Hilarie Burton Morgan.

Noting that the news leaked very early in the development process, Bush told Access earlier this month, "I think 10 years ago, I would have said, 'Not on your life.' Now I realise the opportunity to have not just a comfort show, but kind of a home base matters to people. So beginning to figure out how we might tell these stories and reunite our whole ragtag bunch feels really, really amazing."