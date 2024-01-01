Blake Lively on blast over Ryan Reynolds comments

Blake Lively has been put on blast after Ryan Reynolds described her as "very working class".

Fans called the couple out after the Deadpool star referred to his wife's upbringing as "very working class" in a conversation about their children.

"We try to give them as normal a life as possible. I try not to impose upon them the difference in their childhood to my childhood or my wife's childhood," Ryan, 48, told The Hollywood Reporter.

"We both grew up very working class, and I remember when they were very young, I used to say or think, like, 'Oh God, I would never have had a gift like this when I was a kid,' or, 'I never would've had this luxury of getting takeout,' or whatever."

However fans were quick to chime in after The Cut published a photo of the pair, captioned, "Let's unpack that statement, shall we?".

"Stop trying to make Relatable Blake happen, it's NOT going to happen," one person wrote.

Another commented with a lengthy description of what they believed to be 37-year-old Blake's privileged upbringing in the affluent LA neighbourhood of Tarzana.

"Quick search: She grew up in Tarzana and then went to Burbank High. Her whole family was in the entertainment business," they wrote. "She was cast in Sisterhood for the Traveling Pants while she was a teen. It's giving at least middle class."

Blake and Ryan have been married since 2012 and share daughters James, 10, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5, as well as one-year-old son Olin.