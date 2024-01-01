Michael Fassbender recalls near-death boat experience

Michael Fassbender thought he was going to die when his boat got caught up in a "really bad" storm.

The X-Men star, who is married to Swedish actress Alicia Vikander, recalled that they were on a boat travelling from Formentera to Ibiza, two islands in the Mediterranean Sea, at nighttime when "it got really stormy".

They had to ride out the storm on the yacht because their tender boat had deflated, leaving them unable to return to dry land.

"We'd already taken our little tender boat out to the main boat where we were going to go back to Ibiza, and that started deflating as we were heading out to the boat," he remembered on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "So we just made it back, but that thing sort of sunk and we were laughing about it."

He continued, "We set off on the boat and the storm just sort of kicked up. Plates and everything were flying. We had to sort of lock stuff down."

Fassbender then hilariously revealed that they were playing ABBA at the time and that hearing the Waterloo hitmakers during the near-death experience helped him finally appreciate their music.

"We had ABBA blasting. I was sort of hanging onto the boat and ABBA was playing and I finally understood ABBA," he said, before singing Dancing Queen as he recreated holding on for dear life.

"I was like, 'If we have to die tonight, this is a good soundtrack to die to.' Absolutely," he quipped.

The Killer actor married the Oscar-winning actress in 2017 and they have two children.