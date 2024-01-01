'We’re going to be shooting next year...' Matt Reeves sets out schedule for The Batman: Part II

Matt Reeves is “finishing the script” for ‘The Batman: Part II’.

The 58-year-old director has been working on the story for the upcoming sequel to his 2022 DC superhero blockbuster, and has now shared he has nearly completed the screenplay - with principal photography on the movie set to commence in 2025.

In an interview with ‘The Batman’ actress Zoe Kravitz - who played Catwoman aka Selina Kyle in the flick - for Variety, Reeves said: “We’re finishing the script. We’re going to be shooting next year.”

The filmmaker added working on the picture had been a “wonderful” experience, even if it had been a slow process.

He explained: “The thing is that for me, I feel like it’s not a choice. I always feel like I would never do it the way I’m doing it, except that that’s the only way I know how to do it.

“The metaphor that I use when I’m talking to my partners is that writing and filmmaking is like being in a dark room. Everything you need is in the room, but there are no lights, and you’re on hands and knees. And when something connects, you go, ‘Oh, that’s something.’”

‘The Batman: Part II’ is slated to hit theatres in October 2026, with announced cast members including Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell and Kyle - who will be reprising their respective roles as Batman, Penguin and Catwoman.

It had been confirmed Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright would also be returning for ‘The Batman: Part II’ as Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred Pennyworth and Gotham City police officer James ‘Jim’ Gordon.

While ‘The Batman: Part II’ has a loaded cast, Barry Keoghan - who cameoed as the Joker in the first movie - previously admitted he hasn’t “heard anything” about suiting up as the Clown Prince of Crime again for the sequel.

When host Josh Horowitz asked the ‘Saltburn’ star whether he was in ‘The Batman: Part II’ during an appearance on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, he said: “It's a big one, but I am going to say that, if the opportunity came about, yes, I'd love to explore, and given the opportunity, really dive into it.

“But I have not been contacted, I've not heard anything.”

Earlier this year, Wright said he was “patiently waiting” for Reeves to give him the script for the follow-up flick.

He told Variety's Awards Circuit podcast: “Here’s the beginning, middle, and end laid out for you. I have not read the script. I have not received the script. I'm waiting patiently.

“But I'll tell you what? As soon as I get it, I'll call you. I'll send a copy right over to you. On the off chance that Matt Reeves hears this, the hairs on the back of his neck are going to stand up.”

The ‘Asteroid City’ actor detailed the “hardcore” secrecy that surrounds the story for an upcoming superhero blockbuster such as ‘The Batman: Part II’.

He explained: “Man, that thing is on lockdown. I think I had a paper version of the script for the first one, but they wanted to hold on to it after we were finished [shooting].

“We would get these 'Mission Impossible' self-destructing files sent to us. It's hardcore. It's like five-step authentication.”