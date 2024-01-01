Daisy Edgar-Jones reveals silent Christmas plans

Daisy Edgar-Jones has joked she will remain silent for "three whole days" over Christmas.

The Normal People actress is currently starring in a West End production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and discussed the demanding schedule in a new interview with Vogue.

Edgar-Jones will take a break from work on 24, 25 and 26 December to celebrate the festive season.

The star revealed she will spend her time off in London with loved ones "being silent for three whole days" to give her voice a rest from the show's lengthy monologues.

Edgar-Jones also shared her Christmas traditions when it comes to food and taking time to unwind.

"We watch a lot of TV and we always start Christmas Day with salmon and cream cheese bagels and end the night with tomato soup," she explained. "Then, Boxing Day (26 December) is all about playing games and eating leftover sandwiches."

During the interview, the 26-year-old star also admitted she worries about going on stage each night and forgetting her lines as frustrated wife Maggie in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Elsewhere, Edgar-Jones shared the invaluable advice her Normal People co-star Paul Mescal gave her when she landed the role in Tennessee Williams' classic tale about two dysfunctional families.

Mescal won a Best Actor Olivier Award for his performance in a revival of another Williams play, A Streetcar Named Desire, and was eager to help Edgar-Jones with her theatre role.

"I saw that production and I was in awe - he was phenomenal," the Twisters star said of Mescal's performance. "He told me: 'You're going to have a blast. Just make sure you enjoy it.' It's easy to forget that sometimes."