Chris Martin discusses the Débutante ball daughter Apple attended

Chris Martin has discussed the Débutante ball that his daughter Apple Martin attended earlier this year.

The 47-year-old Coldplay frontman is the father of 20-year-old Apple and 18-year-old son Moses - the two children he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

Last month, Paltrow and the Martins rubbed shoulders with European elites at the Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris - where Apple stood out in a custom blue Valentino Haute Couture gown.

Explaining his decision to attend the event, Chris told Rolling Stone, "It's so not something I ever thought I'd do, but because I'm so in love with her, I'm like, 'Okay.'"

Headlines were generated following the event when footage on social media appeared to show Apple rolling her eyes at her date and gatecrashing a photo of another debutante.

On Monday, Apple and a friend poked fun at the negative press that had been generated by her apparently blunt behaviour.

Confronting the headlines, Apple lip-synched to audio that stated, "I don't know how anyone has a problem with us. We are such a delight.

"We are two of the funniest girls and I know us, like offline. When I tell you, there aren't two more caring, charitable, generous, kind..."

Fellow debutante Aliénor Loppin de Montmort had previously defended Apple, telling People, "She really doesn't deserve an ounce of what she's getting. She was the nicest girl ever towards not only me but all the debs!"