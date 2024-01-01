Reese Witherspoon reveals her most treasured Christmas gift from her kids

Reese Witherspoon has revealed the most treasured Christmas gift she has received from her children.

The Legally Blonde actress has told how her favourite present ever from her three children was one made with love, care and effort.

"When one of my kids were little, they gave me a jar filled with very specific memories and compliments," the 48-year-old told People. "It's everything from, 'I love when you hug me after school' to 'I love when we sing this song in the car.' To this day it makes me want to cry."

Reese shares Ava, 25, and Deacon, 21, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, as well as son Tennessee, 12, with her second husband, Jim Toth.

The Big Little Lies star revealed that another of her favourite gifts from her kids was "five letters they wrote for me to open at different times".

She continued, "I slowly opened them over a year and it was such a lovely, lovely gift. We're a very sentimental family."

The Cruel Intentions actress was also keen to point out that the most meaningful presents don't need to cost a lot of money.

"My little boy was even saying to me last night, 'I don't know what to get everybody,'" she shared. "I said, 'Understand anything you make me, I will love more than anything you buy.'"

Reese believes her love of homemade gifts and crafts stems from her own childhood.

"I would make watercolours, or cards with markers, or Rice Krispies treats or chocolate chip cookies," she recalled. "I still do to this day."