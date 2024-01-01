Lindsay Lohan admits she was 'super nervous and scared' to meet her husband's family

Lindsay Lohan has admitted she felt "super nervous" before meeting her now-husband's family.

The actress has revealed she was worried the first time she met husband Bader Shammas' family.

"It's always a potentially tricky situation," she told HELLO! magazine. "I remember being super nervous when I met my husband's family for the first time."

She continued, "His mom is so great and she has all these gorgeous sisters, so it was a lot. I was scared at first, but his whole family made me feel so welcome. They're so sweet and we're really close now."

She added, "We're one big family, which is so nice, especially at Christmas - but they're always there if I need someone to turn to."

The couple have been married since 2022 and share 18-month-old son Luai.

She revealed how becoming a mum has made her happier than ever.

"(Motherhood) is everything I hoped it would be and more," she said. "My little boy is such a blessing. I am so grateful every day. Being with him is like falling in love all over again, every single day."

Now she's a mum, she believes Christmas is even more special.

"Getting to share Christmas with my son makes it special, for sure, but this has always been a special time for me. I'm pretty sentimental when it comes to this time of year - even more so now."

Lindsay is currently starring in Our Little Secret, on Netflix.