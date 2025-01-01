Nicole Kidman wants to revisit her character from The Others

Nicole Kidman would love to revisit her character in 'The Others'.

The Oscar-winning actress starred in the 2001 psychological horror film alongside the likes of Fionnula Flanagan, Christopher Eccleston, Elaine Cassidy, and Eric Sykes, and Nicole has admitted to loving her on-screen character, Grace Stewart.

Asked if there's one character from her career that she'd really like to revisit, Nicole told the Observer newspaper: "Actually the character I would love to go back to is the character in 'The Others', Grace."

Nicole, 57, suggested that the Alejandro Amenebar-directed horror film - which centres on a mother and her two children - has been overlooked by fans and critics, even though it's won a series of awards.

The movie star - who has been one of the best-paid actresses in Hollywood since the 90s - explained: "I feel like 'The Others' gets overlooked and I loved that character."

Nicole has enjoyed a hugely successful career in the film business, winning a host of accolades over the years, and the actress recently admitted that she's still "so, so passionate" about her work.

The 'Eyes Wide Shut' star insisted that she remains as passionate about her work as she ever has been.

Nicole told E! News: "I'm just still so, so passionate about what I do. I love acting, and I love being with people that are so inspiring. And a great script is a great script."

Nicole is happy to maintain a jam-packed work schedule in spite of her fame and success. The acclaimed actress insisted she's still "incredibly grateful" for the opportunities that come her way.

Asked about avoiding burnout, Nicole explained: "I don't think it's burnout. It's more staying in a place of just [being] incredibly grateful for opportunities and the ability to work with people that I love."

Prior to that, Nicole admitted that she's been happy to take "bold risks" in her career.

Asked if Hollywood has become more open to risks, Nicole told Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue: "I suppose I don’t think of that. I just go, 'This is the road I’m on, and whatever happens happens'.

"If it’s seen as a risk, I’ll take these risks. And if they’re bold risks, then I’ll take those risks, but I’m not going to hang too much on that because fear can set in. That’s very, very destructive to the expression and the desire."

Nicole also reflected on the current landscape in Hollywood.

She said: "Everything’s hard now. Actually everything.

"I mean, maybe not 'Deadpool', but there’s nothing that’s, 'Oh my gosh. Yep. This is it. Greenlight, let’s go.' Or maybe it’s just the things that I do.

"I just think that’s the nature of what we’re dealing with now. Things are shrinking in terms of shows being done and films being made. I definitely feel it. I’m sure most people in the industry feel it. I know the crews feel it. I know writers feel it."