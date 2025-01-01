Emilia Pérez leads 2025 Oscar nominations

The crime musical Emilia Pérez leads the 2025 Oscar nominations with 13.

The Spanish-language film became the leader of the pack when the nominees were unveiled by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott on Thursday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this sets a new record for a non-English-language film, as it surpasses previous record holders Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Roma, which achieved 10 nods.

Emilia Pérez was nominated for Best Picture as well as Best International Feature Film - a rare occurrence - plus Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Jacques Audiard, Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña and Best Actress for Karla Sofía Gascón.

The Spanish actress has made Oscars history by becoming the first openly trans actor to receive a nomination in an acting category.

Emilia Pérez was closely followed by The Brutalist and Wicked with 10 mentions. All three were nominated for Best Picture alongside Anora, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys and The Substance.

Brazilian star Fernanda Torres, who recently won a Golden Globe for I'm Still Here, is again a contender for Best Actress. She will compete against Gascón, Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Demi Moore (The Substance) and Mikey Madison (Anora).

Over in the Best Actor category, Sebastian Stan surprised by scoring a nod for his portrayal of U.S. President Donald Trump in The Apprentice. He made the shortlist alongside Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) and Timothée Chalamet, who portrays Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

As previously announced, this year's show will break from tradition and not feature performances from the five Best Original Song nominees: El Mal and Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez, Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late, Sing Sing's Like A Bird and The Journey from The Six Triple Eight.

The 97th Academy Awards will be hosted by Conan O'Brien from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday 2 March.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Best Picture:

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actor:

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Best Actress:

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here

Demi Moore - The Substance

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison - Anora

Best Supporting Actor:

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Yura Borisov - Anora

Best Supporting Actress:

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Best Director:

Sean Baker - Anora

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

James Mangold - A Complete Unknown

Best Original Screenplay:

Sean Baker - Anora

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David - September 5

Best Adapted Screenplay:

James Mangold and Jay Cocks - A Complete Unknown

Peter Straughan - Conclave

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes - Nickel Boys

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar - Sing Sing

Best Original Score:

Daniel Blumberg - The Brutalist

Volker Bertelmann - Conclave

Camille and Clément Ducol - Emilia Pérez

John Powell and Stephen Schwartz - Wicked

Kris Bowers - The Wild Robot

Best Original Song:

Never Too Late - Elton John: Never Too Late

El Mal - Emilia Pérez

Mi Camino - Emilia Pérez

Like A Bird - Sing Sing

The Journey - The Six Triple Eight

Best Animated Feature Film:

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best International Feature Film:

I'm Still Here

The Girl with the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Documentary Feature:

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

Best Cinematography:

Lol Crawley - The Brutalist

Greig Fraser - Dune: Part Two

Paul Guilhaume - Emilia Pérez

Jarin Blaschke - Nosferatu

Edward Lachman - Maria

Best Production Design:

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Costume Design:

Arianne Phillips - A Complete Unknown

Janty Yates - Gladiator II

Lisy Christl - Conclave

Linda Muir - Nosferatu

Paul Tazewell - Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Sound:

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Film Editing:

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Visual Effects:

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Live Action Short Film:

Anuja

I'm Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Short Film:

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Documentary Short Film:

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra