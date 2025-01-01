Emilia Pérez leads 2025 Oscar nominations

- NEWS
The crime musical Emilia Pérez leads the 2025 Oscar nominations with 13.
The Spanish-language film became the leader of the pack when the nominees were unveiled by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott on Thursday.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, this sets a new record for a non-English-language film, as it surpasses previous record holders Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Roma, which achieved 10 nods.
Emilia Pérez was nominated for Best Picture as well as Best International Feature Film - a rare occurrence - plus Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Jacques Audiard, Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña and Best Actress for Karla Sofía Gascón.
The Spanish actress has made Oscars history by becoming the first openly trans actor to receive a nomination in an acting category.
Emilia Pérez was closely followed by The Brutalist and Wicked with 10 mentions. All three were nominated for Best Picture alongside Anora, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys and The Substance.
Brazilian star Fernanda Torres, who recently won a Golden Globe for I'm Still Here, is again a contender for Best Actress. She will compete against Gascón, Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Demi Moore (The Substance) and Mikey Madison (Anora).
Over in the Best Actor category, Sebastian Stan surprised by scoring a nod for his portrayal of U.S. President Donald Trump in The Apprentice. He made the shortlist alongside Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) and Timothée Chalamet, who portrays Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.
As previously announced, this year's show will break from tradition and not feature performances from the five Best Original Song nominees: El Mal and Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez, Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late, Sing Sing's Like A Bird and The Journey from The Six Triple Eight.
The 97th Academy Awards will be hosted by Conan O'Brien from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday 2 March.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best Picture:
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Actor:
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Best Actress:
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here
Demi Moore - The Substance
Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison - Anora
Best Supporting Actor:
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Yura Borisov - Anora
Best Supporting Actress:
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Best Director:
Sean Baker - Anora
Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
James Mangold - A Complete Unknown
Best Original Screenplay:
Sean Baker - Anora
Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David - September 5
Best Adapted Screenplay:
James Mangold and Jay Cocks - A Complete Unknown
Peter Straughan - Conclave
Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes - Nickel Boys
Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar - Sing Sing
Best Original Score:
Daniel Blumberg - The Brutalist
Volker Bertelmann - Conclave
Camille and Clément Ducol - Emilia Pérez
John Powell and Stephen Schwartz - Wicked
Kris Bowers - The Wild Robot
Best Original Song:
Never Too Late - Elton John: Never Too Late
El Mal - Emilia Pérez
Mi Camino - Emilia Pérez
Like A Bird - Sing Sing
The Journey - The Six Triple Eight
Best Animated Feature Film:
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best International Feature Film:
I'm Still Here
The Girl with the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Best Documentary Feature:
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane
Best Cinematography:
Lol Crawley - The Brutalist
Greig Fraser - Dune: Part Two
Paul Guilhaume - Emilia Pérez
Jarin Blaschke - Nosferatu
Edward Lachman - Maria
Best Production Design:
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Best Costume Design:
Arianne Phillips - A Complete Unknown
Janty Yates - Gladiator II
Lisy Christl - Conclave
Linda Muir - Nosferatu
Paul Tazewell - Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Best Sound:
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Film Editing:
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best Visual Effects:
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Best Live Action Short Film:
Anuja
I'm Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Animated Short Film:
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best Documentary Short Film:
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra