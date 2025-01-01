Sophie Thatcher has mixed emotions about her scream queen tag

Sophie Thatcher has mixed feelings about being labelled as a scream queen.

The 24-year-old star has featured in horror movies such as 'The Boogeyman' and 'Heretic' but is concerned about "being put in a box" as an actress.

Thatcher told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of her latest film 'Companion': "I think it's incredibly flattering because all of the best actresses could be described as that, but in any sense I hate being put in a box.

"The horror genre is in such a good space right now for any type of storytelling, and I think we're in such a heightened place in the world right now that horror feels like a really cathartic release."

Horror has been recognised in the Oscar nominations with a Best Picture nod for 'The Substance', along with nominations for actress Demi Moore and director Coralie Fargeat, and Thatcher is pleased the genre is being taken "seriously" by critics.

She said: "It's a huge step; people are finally taking it seriously."

'Companion' – which has been written and directed by Drew Hancock – centres on three couples who embark on a weekend getaway which spirals into chaos when it emerges that Thatcher's character Iris, who is in a relationship with Josh (Jack Quaid), is a companion robot and 'The Boys' actor was attracted to the project immediately.

Quaid said: "I thought it was one of the best scripts I've ever read in my life.

"I love that people tend to be favouring going in blind to this movie, which I think is really great way to see it. I wouldn't describe it as a twist movie where it depends on how hard that twist hits, whether it's good or not, but I still think it's a great movie that stands on its own regardless."

The 32-year-old actor believes that a key message of the movie is that humans are responsible for how technology is utilised.

He said: "I'd like to think one of the messages of this movie is technology is neither inherently good or inherently bad, it's about how we as humans choose to use it. And nine times out of 10 we mess it up and we make the wrong call."

Thatcher explained that the flick approaches the matter of robotics in a different manner than expected.

She said: "(The film) approaches in it a very almost backwards way, because the robot happens to be the most human part of the movie, and they have the most empathy.

"So it is backwards but I think it shows the power it has with technology, it's neither good nor bad; it's just dependent on what we do with it."