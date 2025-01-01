Kelsey Grammer reveals reason behind 30-year stoush with Ted Danson

Kelsey Grammer has clarified what actually went down between him and Ted Danson.

In October last year, Grammer and Danson reflected on their Cheers days, revealing that they had had a falling out. Now Grammer has elaborated.

"It was at a time in my life when I was actually going through a lot of self-doubt, self-loathing, honestly," the Frasier alum told The New York Post while promoting his new film, Wish You Were Here.

"It was when I was drinking a lot. Ted had just come up and said, 'You know, I'm kind of mad at you that sometimes you don't show up ready to go.' And I said, 'OK, I respect that.' And that actually was sort of it," he explained.

"Now, maybe what happened for Ted was he stepped away from what might have been a better friendship. Maybe he just had to protect himself. I don't really know. But, I said, 'Thanks.' We were fine with that."

"It got a little blown out of proportion. There really wasn't an argument."

In October, the former co-stars reunited on Danson and Woody Harrelson's Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast. Danson brought up his past gripe with Grammer, but didn't reveal what caused their strained friendship.

"This isn't self-deprecating, but it's - I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you during the Cheers years. I have a memory of getting angry at you once," Danson told Grammer at the time.

Cheers aired for 11 seasons between 1982 and 1993.