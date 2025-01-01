Gisele Bündchen welcomes third baby

Gisele Bündchen has reportedly welcomed her third baby.

TMZ reported that the 44-year-old has given birth.

No further details such as the sex or name of the baby have been confirmed.

It's Gisele's first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

She shares two children, son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12, with ex-husband Tom Brady, 47. She is also stepmum to Tom's son, Jack, 17, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

It's believed that the model was already five or six months pregnant when she announced she was expecting last year.

Gisele and Joaquim, who is a jiu-jitsu instructor, were first linked in November 2022 soon after her divorce from Tom was finalised. The pair were spotted on a trip to Costa Rica, along with her two children.

When her pregnancy was announced, sources told People that she was "excited to embrace this new chapter openly," adding that she'd "received many positive messages and congratulations," but had "wanted to keep it private for as long as she could, doing so was starting to be a challenge."

Since Gisele and Tom split, he has been linked to models Irina Shayk and Brooks Nader.