Gisele Bundchen's new baby is a boy - report

Gisele Bundchen's new baby is reportedly a boy.

People are reporting that Gisele's third child is a boy. Although his first name hasn't been revealed, his middle name is believed to be River.

The name continues the tradition of her children having water-themed middle names. Her 15-year-old son is Benjamin Rein, while her 12-year-old daughter is Vivian Lake.

News broke earlier this week that the 44-year-old supermodel had given birth, with TMZ the first to report the news.

This is Gisele's third child, but her first with partner Joaquim Valente.

She shares her two older children with ex-husband Tom Brady.

Gisele and Joaquim, who is a Jiu-Jitsu instructor, were first linked in 2022, but they didn't confirm their relationship until 2023.

Gisele was married to Tom between 2009 and 2022.

Tom also has a son Jack, 17, from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Last year the former NFL star admitted that he hasn't always been a perfect father.

At the 2024 Fortune Global Forum in New York City, he admitted that he "screwed up a lot as a parent."

When Gisele's pregnancy was announced, he shared a cryptic quote on his social media accounts, writing, "It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better," he posted. "The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, and comes short again and again."