Eleanor Tomlinson welcomes first child

Eleanor Tomlinson has given birth to her first child.

The British actress and her rugby player husband Will Owen have announced that they have welcomed a new member to their family.

Eleanor, 32, took to Instagram on Friday to share the happy news, posting a close-up photo of her newborn holding her little finger.

The Poldark star simply captioned the photo with a single red heart emoji.

A number of stars took to the comments section to congratulate the couple on the exciting announcement.

Eleanor's The Couple Next Door co-star Jessica De Gouw commented, "My Loves", while One Day actress Ambika Mod wrote, "Congratulations!! Hope you're both doing well."

Meanwhile, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan penned, "Congratulations Eleanor!!!" and Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt commented, "Wow! Congratulations darling!!!!"

The new parents - who tied the knot in 2022 after two years of dating - announced they were expecting their first child on Instagram in October last year by sharing a photo of a white babygrow with the words "Baby Owen" emblazoned across the front.

The Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging star wrote in the caption, "Can't wait to meet you, little one."

Eleanor and the sports star, 29, first sparked engagement rumours in November 2021, when the actress was spotted in London with a diamond ring on her ring finger.

They later tied the knot at Euridge Manor in the Cotswolds in England in the summer of 2022.