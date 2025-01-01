Maya Hawke shares unease over Hollywood casting via social media following counts

Maya Hawke has shared her concerns over Hollywood leaning on social media power rather than acting abilities.

The 26-year-old Stranger Things star - who is the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke - worries that her personal life will need to be compromised in order to secure success.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast she explained, "The industry keeps changing, and you have to change with it, and understand that all of these things are getting blurred and there are wonderful, incredible actors I admire whose personalities we all know very well."

She went on to explain that she has a difficult relationship with social media as she wants to be known for her acting talent rather than a personality she can curate via an app.

She explained, "Just figuring out the footing in these changing times of social media and public personality and also how difficult it is to get things made, where it's like, 'I don't care about Instagram, Instagram sucks.' 'Right, but just so you know, if you have over this many followers, you can get the money movie funded.' Well, I want to make the movie, so it's a really confusing line to walk."

She said some directors have warned her not to delete her social media accounts - as it would cost her future work.

The star - who has almost 9 million followers on Instagram herself - said, "They're like, 'Just so you know, when I'm casting a movie with some producers, they hand me a sheet with the amount of collective followers I have to get of the cast that I cast so if you delete your Instagram, and I lose those followers, understand that these are the kinds of people that I need to cast around you.'"