Marianne Jean-Baptiste wins top gong at Black Reel Awards

Hard Truths star Marianne Jean-Baptiste has won the Outstanding Lead Performance award at the Black Reel Awards.

The Mike Leigh film also won Outstanding International Film.

The awards, also known as The Bolt, were celebrating their 25th edition. They honour the year's best in Black cinematic excellence, hosted by the Foundation for the Augmentation of African-Americans in Film.

Amazon MGM Studios' Nickel Boys won six awards, including Outstanding Film and Outstanding Director for RaMell Ross.

Netflix's The Piano Lesson won four awards, including Outstanding Supporting Performance for Danielle Deadwyler.

Here's the highlight list of 2025 winners:

Outstanding Film: Nickel Boys

Outstanding Lead Performance: Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Outstanding Director: Ramell Ross, Nickel Boys

Outstanding Supporting Performance: Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Outstanding Screenplay: Nickel Boys, Ramell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

Outstanding Documentary: Luther: Never Too Much

Outstanding International Film: Hard Truths, UK

Outstanding Ensemble: The Piano Lesson

Outstanding Voice Performance: Lupita Nyong'o, The Wild Robot