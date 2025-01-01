Marianne Jean-Baptiste wins top gong at Black Reel Awards

- NEWS
Hard Truths star Marianne Jean-Baptiste has won the Outstanding Lead Performance award at the Black Reel Awards.
The Mike Leigh film also won Outstanding International Film.
The awards, also known as The Bolt, were celebrating their 25th edition. They honour the year's best in Black cinematic excellence, hosted by the Foundation for the Augmentation of African-Americans in Film.
Amazon MGM Studios' Nickel Boys won six awards, including Outstanding Film and Outstanding Director for RaMell Ross.
Netflix's The Piano Lesson won four awards, including Outstanding Supporting Performance for Danielle Deadwyler.
Here's the highlight list of 2025 winners:
Outstanding Film: Nickel Boys
Outstanding Lead Performance: Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Outstanding Director: Ramell Ross, Nickel Boys
Outstanding Supporting Performance: Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Outstanding Screenplay: Nickel Boys, Ramell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
Outstanding Documentary: Luther: Never Too Much
Outstanding International Film: Hard Truths, UK
Outstanding Ensemble: The Piano Lesson
Outstanding Voice Performance: Lupita Nyong'o, The Wild Robot