Brandon Sklenar declares he's 'Team It Ends with Us' amid co-stars' legal battle

Brandon Sklenar has insisted he's "Team It Ends with Us" amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal battle.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings on Monday, co-host Gayle King asked the actor, who played Atlas Corrigan in the film, for his take on the drama between the co-stars.

"Are you Team Blake or Team Justin?" she asked.

Sklenar laughed before replying, "I'm Team It Ends with Us."

Lively recently filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, claiming he sexually harassed her on set and subjected her to a smear campaign following the release of their movie last August.

Baldoni, who acted in and directed the feature, denied the allegations and filed his own lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane.

King went on to ask Sklenar to delve further into the topic - though he gave a measured answer.

"I just want people to remember why we made the movie in the first place and what it stands for, and just keeping the focus on that," he said. "I have someone very, very close to me who's gone through what Lily (Lively's character is) going through for a long time and I've been on the front lines helping her navigate that space, so that movie meant a lot to me and it means a lot to her.

"It was one of the reasons that me doing that movie gave her the strength to change her life," the 34-year-old continued. "It's unfortunate that things get taken away from what the ethos of that thing is and it gets convoluted."

In December, Sklenar showed support for Lively when he encouraged his Instagram followers to read her complaint.

"FOR THE LOVE OF GOD READ THIS," he wrote, sharing a link to the lawsuit and tagging the former Gossip Girl actress's account with a heart emoji.

Lively and Baldoni's lawsuits are to be addressed at a trial set for March 2026 in New York.