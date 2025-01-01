Meghan, Duchess of Sussex renames lifestyle brand to As Ever

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has renamed her lifestyle and cooking brand to As Ever.

In March 2024, the royal announced she would be launching a company called American Riviera Orchard, with the first product released being a strawberry jam.

But as she begins promoting her new Netflix show titled With Love, Meghan, which is set to premiere on 4 March, Meghan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video filmed by her husband, Prince Harry.

"The cat's out of the bag. I'm shocked we've kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks, my show is coming out, which I'm so excited for. And also, my business, which I think there has been a lot of curiosity about," she smiled. "Last year, I had thought, 'You know what, American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.' It's my neighbourhood; it's a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area. Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business, which was huge. So, I thought about it, and I've been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it's called As Ever."

Meghan, who is seen sitting in a garden and wearing a white shirt and jeans, went on to explain how As Ever is an extension of her old lifestyle blog, The Tig.

The former Suits actress shuttered the website in April 2017 after she began dating Harry.

"As Ever essentially means as it's always been, and if you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening - this is what I do," the 43-year-old continued. "And I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first."

And in the accompanying caption, Meghan noted that she has "poured my heart" into developing As Ever and is looking forward to releasing her new products.

"This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish - food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the every day," she added. "I will keep sharing behind-the-scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can't wait for you to get your hands on everything we've been creating."

Meghan and the Duke of Sussex, who wed in 2018, currently live in Montecito, California. They share two children - Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.