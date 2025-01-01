Meghan, Duchess of Sussex faces possible legal action after launching new brand

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex may be facing legal action after launching her new brand, As Ever.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the name of her new lifestyle brand, after changing it from America Riviera Orchard.

The logo for the brand is a palm tree with a hummingbird either side of it.

Now officials in the small Mallorcan village of Porreres have reportedly claimed that Meghan has copied the town's traditional coat of arms, which also features hummingbirds on either side of a palm tree.

Mayor of the village, Xisca Mora, told local newspaper Ara Balears that the similarities between the coat of arms and the logo are "surreal."

She added that the Town Hall is considering whether to take legal action against the Duchess of Sussex.

"I don't know if she visited some agritourism sites and saw the coat of arms, because the photo on her website is taken from Mallorca," said Mora.

However, the mayor also admitted the similarities between the two logos means the village of 5000 people "feels international" now.

Hummingbirds have a special meaning to Prince Harry. In Spare, his 2023 memoir, he recalled seeing a hummingbird shortly after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022.

When Meghan announced the new brand on social media, she admitted the former name, America Riviera, had been limiting.

"Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.' It's my neighbourhood ... it's a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area," she said.

She explained the meaning behind As Ever, saying, "?I've been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it's called As Ever. As ever essentially means as it's always been," she explained. "And if you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig (Meghan's now-defunct lifestyle blog) you know I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening. This is what I do, and I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can."