Hunter Schafer slams Donald Trump over passport update

Hunter Schafer has lashed out at Donald Trump after receiving a new passport.

The 26-year-old Euphoria actress is a proud transgender woman - and has been left horrified to see her gender referred to as male on her new passport.

Opening up in a TikTok video, Schafer said, "I'm sure most of us remember on I think the first day of Trump's presidency, he signed an executive order to declare only two genders recognised by the state, male and female assigned at birth.

"As a result of this, which I wrote down because I want to get it right, the Bureau of Consular Affairs has frozen passport applications requesting a gender marker change or renewals or new applications with a gender marker deferring from an applicant's gender assigned at birth."

Explaining that she didn't think the executive order would become reality, she said, "Our president is a lot of talk... And today, I saw it on my new passport: male.

"Now, to specify, my gender markers were first changed in my teens, when I first got my driver's license and then passports following, all have been female since then."

The actress went on to explain that she had been forced to get a new passport after hers was stolen during a trip to Spain.

Schafer was initially given an emergency replacement passport that had to be replaced within a year, and her new passport changed her gender seemingly without consent.

She recounted, "As soon as I got back to the States, I had to get this fixed and get it replaced with a real, proper passport, which I went to the Federal Passport Agency today in L.A. and did.

"I've had to do this one time before, no part of the process was different. I filled everything out just like I normally would, I put female, and when it was picked up today and I opened it up, they had changed the marker to male."

She went on to explain she had been left concerned for what other changes could be made in the USA during the current Trump administration, and how foreign border patrol could react to her when travelling abroad.

She concluded, "Trans people are beautiful. We are never going to stop existing, I am never going to stop being trans, a letter on a passport can't change that. And f**k this administration. I don't really have an answer on what to do about this but I feel it was important to share. This is real. So um yeah, f**k."