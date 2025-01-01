SAG award-winner Timothée Chalamet takes mum as his date

SAG Award-winner Timothée Chalamet cut a dashing figure on the golden carpet at the 2025 show, but girlfriend Kylie Jenner was not by his side.

Chalamet walked the carpet at the 23 February ceremony all by himself, in a black all-leather suit complete with neon green shirt and bolo tie.

But once inside the Shrine Auditorium venue, the movie heartthrob had another special woman waiting for him - his mother, Nicole Flender.

Flender complemented her son's outfit in a classic black dress.

While the A Complete Unknown star wasn't joined by his girlfriend of almost two years for the glittering event, Jenner has been by Timothée's side throughout most of this busy awards season as he continues to be rewarded for his work in the Bob Dylan biopic.

Since the Golden Globes on 5 January - where the pair recreated their epic 2024 date night at the award show - the beauty mogul and her beau have been almost inseparable. Jenner joined him at the BAFTA Film Awards, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival plus the Berlin Film Festival, which ran from 13 to 23 February.

Chalamet won the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role at the SAG Awards.