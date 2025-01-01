Chelsea Handler urges Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to 'Stop'

Chelsea Handler has urged fellow stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to "stop" slugging at each other amid their ongoing legal battle.

Hollywood and the entertainment world have watched on in shock since Lively, 37, launched a lawsuit against Baldoni, 41, in December last year accusing him of sexual harassment and smearing her name - allegations he has furiously denied.

He later launched a countersuit, accusing the former Gossip Girl star of damaging his reputation - with the ongoing case generating headlines around the world.

Now US comedian Handler, 49, has called for an intervention, telling PageSix, "The reason it's such a frenzy is that they keep releasing more and more stuff."

Admitting she is finding the legal drama "interesting", she confessed she wants to tell the pair, "Stop it! You're not helping yourself."

She added, "It's like you have to break up a fight in a schoolyard playground. It's like, 'Don't they know to stop?' Isn't someone saying, 'Stop it!'?'"

While hosting the 2025 Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, Handler made Lively and Baldoni the punchline of a joke when she thanked them for being a "distraction" from the impact of the recently installed Trump administration - and she joked that it looks unlikely that the pair will film a sequel to their 2024 film, It Ends With Us.

There could be many more headlines to come relating to the case, however, as it is not due to hit the courts until March 2026 - leaving more than a year before the warring stars will have their day in court and a decision will be made.