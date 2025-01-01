Drake abruptly cancels Australia and New Zealand tour due to 'scheduling conflict'

Drake has officially cancelled the remaining dates of his tour of Australia and New Zealand.

After rumours began to circulate online suggesting the rapper had departed Brisbane for his hometown of Toronto, Canada on Wednesday morning, a representative issued a statement confirming four scheduled Anita Max Win Tour concerts would be postponed to a later date.

"Due to a scheduling conflict, four of Drake's 16 sold-out shows in Australia and New Zealand will be postponed. We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows," they commented. "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Drake and the entire team have had an incredible time doing these shows and are excited to return soon. We look forward to sharing the rescheduled dates with you as soon as possible."

Tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates.

As part of his first tour of Oceania in eight years, Drake made stops in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane earlier this month.

However, gigs set to take place at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on 4 March, Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on 7 March, and Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on 15 and 16 March will be rescheduled.

Drake, real name Aubrey Graham, has not publicly commented on the news.

The One Dance hitmaker dropped Some Sexy Songs 4 U, a collaboration with PartyNextDoor, on 14 February.

The surprise album marked his first major release since his ongoing dispute with bosses at Universal Music Group and feud with rival rapper, Kendrick Lamar.