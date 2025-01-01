Teddi Mellencamp gives update on brain surgery

Teddi Mellencamp has shared an update on her brain surgery.

On Wednesday, the reality TV star posted on Instagram after having four brain tumours removed last week.

She included a selfie from her hospital bed with her head shaved as well as a scan of her brain showing the size of the tumours.

"I am so grateful for the incredible surgeons, doctor, and nurses who made my surgery a success and my recovery process comfortable," she wrote.

"In full transparency, more tumours were removed than expected: four in total. This fight is not over, but that round has been won."

"The laughter, support, and patience of my kids, my family, and my closest friends is one gift with which words cannot properly express my gratitude," she continued. "As I move on to the next steps in my treatment, I just wanted to say thank you to everybody for the outpouring of love and prayers. I see them, and they're definitely helping me stay strong."

Mellencamp first shared that she was hospitalised on 12 February while preparing to undergo brain surgery.

The Real Housewives star's latest diagnosis comes amid her years-long battle with skin cancer. Over the years, she's documented her journey having more than 17 different spots of melanoma removed.