Kylie Jenner struggling to sleep after Jesus Guerrero's death

Kylie Jenner has opened up about the emotional toll of losing her close friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero.

The reality star and entrepreneur is mourning the loss of her longtime hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, revealing that sleep has been hard to come by while she grieves his loss.

Kylie, 27, shared her grief on 28 February, posting a screenshot of a seven-hour FaceTime call with makeup artist Ariel Tejada. "Sleeping has been the hardest," she wrote. "I love you @makeupbyariel."

She also posted a throwback video of herself and Jesus dancing to Leon Bridges' River, remembering their time together.

Jesus's sister, Gris Guerrero, told Us Weekly the family was still seeking answers about what led to his sudden passing.

"It may take some time to properly have something for him," she shared. "We are getting some help, but it is a waiting game."

Before his death, Guerrero had been working in the United Arab Emirates with Jennifer Lopez.

His sister said he felt unwell upon arrival and was advised to seek medical treatment.

"We have been able to track every one of his steps," she explained. "But we don't know what got him sick or what was (the) sickness. It all happened suddenly and no one knows why."

Amid the tragedy, Kylie offered to cover funeral costs and other expenses.

"She has told us anything we need," Gris said, adding that Kylie, "wants his memory to be honoured."