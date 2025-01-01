Kourtney Kardashian denies rumours her son is a teen dad

Kourtney Kardashian has been forced to issue a denial that her 15-year-old son Mason has fathered a child.

"I rarely address rumours or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"Mason does not have a child," she continued. "These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are fake."

Moving forward, the Kardashians star - who shares Mason with ex Scott Disick - asked the public to respect her son's privacy and "stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies".

"My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him," she added.

"And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone."

Rumours that Mason had quietly welcomed a child gained traction after comments from a private Instagram account allegedly linked to the teen went viral on TikTok.

The doctored screenshots, originally posted to Reddit, made it seem as if Mason was the dad of a one-year-old daughter.