Halle Berry calls longtime James Bond producers 'the heart and soul' of franchise

Halle Berry has described recently resigned James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson as the "heart and soul" of the franchise.

The former Bond girl took to the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to present a tribute to Broccoli and Wilson and "our favourite spy" during the Oscars ceremony on Sunday.

"I had the great pleasure of working with Barbara and Michael on Die Another Day," the actress said. "And let me tell you, they don't just produce Bond movies, they were the heart and soul of this franchise for decades.

"Every generation does have their Bond, you know. The world revolves, it evolves and so does he. But that signature mix of danger, style and intrigue? Well, now, that's timeless. Tonight we pay tribute to Barbara and Michael and to our favourite spy."

Berry played Jinx alongside Pierce Brosnan's Bond back in 2002.

Her speech was followed by a montage of James Bond clips, a dance performance by Margaret Qualley, and a medley of Bond theme songs covered by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Doja Cat and RAYE.

The tribute comes shortly after Broccoli and Wilson announced they were handing creative control of the franchise over to Amazon MGM Studios, although they will remain co-owners of the series.

The news sent shockwaves through Hollywood in late February and many Bond stars have shared their opinions on the decision.

Jane Seymour, who played a Bond girl in 1973's Live and Let Die, divulged her thoughts at Elton John's annual Oscars viewing party on Sunday.

"I think it's great. Amazon is huge and I am sure they will have the time, the money and the interest to continue and invest in Bond," she told the Mirror on the red carpet.

It has yet to be revealed who will replace Daniel Craig as the next 007.