Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple honoured with Barbies for International Women's Day

Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple have been honoured with their own Barbie dolls ahead of International Women's Day on 8 March.

The Ted Lasso actresses, who are well known for their enduring friendship on and off screen, have been appointed Barbie Role Models by Mattel.

Hannah, who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton in the show, said, "Being named a 'Barbie Role Model' is an incredible, unexpected honour. My ever-present inner eight-year-old self really can't quite believe it!

"But then to share this special moment with one of the most loving, supportive, endlessly championing women I have ever met is totally perfect. Our friendship has been unswerving, real and totally right since the second we laid eyes on each other and continues to be the most wonderful gift on set, in this industry and most importantly, in real life."

Juno, who stars as PR manager Keeley Jones, agreed, adding, "It's so incredibly special. Through my career, I've been lucky enough to help tell the stories of so many amazing women, and now to have my own story - and my friendship with Hannah - acknowledged like this. It's truly an honour and an iconic moment that I will forever hold preciously in my heart. I know I'm going to be proud of our dolls forever."

The Hannah doll wears a look inspired by the star's red carpet look at the 2024 SAG Awards, where she wore a shimmery red Tony Ward Couture gown and a cardboard clutch made by her daughter.

The Juno doll wears a homage to her 2024 Emmy Awards look - a vintage Roberto Cavalli orange dress accompanied by a tiger-shaped clutch inspired by her character in Fargo.

The brand hopes the dolls spotlight real-life friendships between women and showcase the collective strength of women empowering others.

Ted Lasso ran from 2020 to 2023, and a fourth season is believed to be in development.