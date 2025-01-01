Meghan Markle reveals kids have British accents

Meghan Markle has revealed that her two young children speak with British accents.

The 43-year-old former actress has been married to Prince Harry, 40, since 2018 and together they are parents to five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet - with the family living in California since 2020.

This month, Markle peeled back the curtains to her private life with her new lifestyle Netflix show, titled With Love, Meghan, which shows her sharing favourite recipes and personal anecdotes.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show this week to promote the show, the former Suits star shared details about her children, revealing, "Some of the words that they still say with a British accent, so they'll say z-e-b-r-a and what else do they say?

"They have these little moments where it comes out and because they have very American accents, but they say words that are just like him and I think it's adorable. Zebra is a good one."

Markle - who recently launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever - went on to reveal how she stays connected to her kids when she is away from home.

She said, per Us Weekly, "I always make it a point when I'm travelling if I can't do bedtime stories with my kids because Archie and Lili are just 3 and 5, so I'll pack a really thin book and I'll videotape myself reading it, so whoever's with them...or papa can say, 'Here's mama reading your bedtime story'.

"You find ways to show up for each other, and if that's the one thing I can convey through the show, or through As Ever as a brand, I want people to know you can show up for each other because you know how good it feels when someone shows up for you."

The full interview is set to air on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday.