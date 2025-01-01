Hannah Berner apologises to Megan Thee Stallion for 'careless' interview comment

Hannah Berner has apologised to Megan Thee Stallion for a controversial comment she made about her music.

While speaking to the rapper alongside fellow Giggly Squad podcast host Paige DeSorbo at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on 2 March, the comedian stated that she listens to Megan's music when she wants to "fight someone".

The statement garnered backlash online, with some online critics deeming it to be a "microaggression".

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Hannah issued a sincere apology to Megan.

"Interviewing Megan Thee Stallion was a dream of mine," the 33-year-old wrote. "I love her music and it's my go to whenever I need to boost my confidence before a show. Looking back at the interview, I wish I used any other word except 'fight' to describe how her songs impact me."

Hannah went on to insist that she will be more cautious with her words in the future.

"It was a careless choice of words and there was no ill intent," she continued. "I recognize and acknowledge that what I said has a deeper meaning and I am so sorry to Megan. I appreciate everyone who brought this to my attention."

Megan has not publicly responded to Hannah's apology.

However, the Hot Girl Summer star didn't seem too fazed during the original interview.

"Your music has literally made me wanna - when I wanna fight someone, I listen to your music. When people are talking s**t, I go, 'Turn on Megan Thee Stallion,'" declared Hannah, while the 30-year-old rapper replied, "Because you want to throw that fighting s**t out the window, and you want to get cute and be a bad b**ch."