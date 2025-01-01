King Charles III to share personal music playlist in radio special

King Charles III is to showcase "songs which have brought me joy" in a one-off radio special.

On Thursday, producers at Apple Music announced that they have partnered with the British monarch on an episode titled The King's Music Room.

Recorded at Buckingham Palace in London to mark this year's Commonwealth Day, the show will air on Apple Music 1 on 10 March.

"Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories, comfort us in times of sadness and take us to distant places. But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration," the 76-year-old said in a trailer, in which he is seen seated behind his desk. "In other words, it brings us joy. This is what I particularly wanted to share with you: songs which have brought me joy. This seemed such an interesting and innovative way to celebrate this year's Commonwealth Day."

Charles's playlist is set to include music from the likes of Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, and Grace Jones, alongside contemporary talent such as Davido and RAYE.

He will also share anecdotes about his encounters with some of the featured artists and reveal why the songs help form the soundtrack to his life.

"Human curation has always been a key pillar of our unique editorial approach," added Apple Music executive, Rachel Newman. "Apple Music Radio is where culture is happening worldwide, and we are honoured that King Charles III chose to share his personal playlist with us, and with music fans around the world."