Charli XCX eyed for starring role in Greta Gerwig’s Netflix Narnia movie

Charli XCX is being eyed to star in Greta Gerwigs’ ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ movie.

Deadline reports the Brit Award-winner, 32, is one of the ‘Barbie’ director’s top choices to play a major role in the film, which is being made with Netflix.

While the role the singer is being lined up for has not been confirmed, the outlet believes it could be that of Jadis the White Witch - previously played by Tilda Swinton in 2005’s ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’ and its two sequels.

In 2018, Netflix announced it would be making a new movie adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ fantasy series of the same name, and signed Gerwig to direct the project two years later.

While updates on the ‘Narnia’ flick have been slow since then, it was recently reported that Gerwig had successfully convinced the streaming giant to give her film an extended run on IMAX screens globally on Thanksgiving Day 2026 (26.11.26) ahead of its release to Netflix on Christmas Day (25.12.26).

Recently, Charli XCX has made something of a transition from music to the silver screen, with the singer set to appear in upcoming movies like ‘100 Nights of Hero’, ‘I Want You Sex’ and ‘The Moment’.

‘100 Nights of Hero’ - which will star Emma Corrin, Nicholas Galitzine, Maika Monroe, Felicity Jones and Richard E. Grant - is an adaptation of author Isabel Greenberg’s 2016 feminist story of the same name.

The film - which will be directed by Julia Jackman - will follow neglectful husband Jerome who makes a wager with his friend Manfred (Galitzine) that if he can seduce his wife Cherry (Monroe) within 100 nights, his pal can keep his castle.

However, what Jerome doesn’t know is that his wife is in love with her maid Hero, as played by Corrin.

As for ‘I Want You Sex’, Charli XCX will star opposite Olivia Wilde in the erotic thriller from director Gregg Araki.

The movie will also star Cooper Hoffman, while Araki and Karley Sciortino co-write the script.

A synopsis for the flick reads: "When fresh-faced Elliot (Hoffman) lands an exciting job for renowned artist, icon and provocateur Erika Tracy (Wilde), his fantasies come true as Erika taps him to become her sexual muse.

"But Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder."

Meanwhile, the ‘Guess’ hitmaker is reportedly set to star in and produce ‘The Moment’ through her new production company Studio365 in collaboration with A24.

While plot details are currently unknown, Variety claimed Charli XCX’s longtime collaborator A.G. Cook - who produced her acclaimed album ‘Brat’ - will compose the score for the movie.

Aidan Zamiri is set to make his directorial debut in ‘The Moment’ and will also write the screenplay alongside Bertie Brandes.