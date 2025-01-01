Nicolas Cage's son Weston Cage engaged to Jenifer Alexa Canter

Nicolas Cage's son Weston Cage has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Jenifer Alexa Canter.

The 34-year-old musician has revealed that he and his girlfriend have taken the next step in their relationship.

Speaking to People, Weston shared, "Jenifer is my first love, my only love and my last. She is the love of my life and I am committed to her forever."

The musician went on to gush about his fiancée and their "special love".

"What I have with Jenifer is a God-given divine phenomenon, and therefore it is incomparable," he told the publication. "She is the love of my life, and our special love is uncanny."

He added, "I am honoured to be with the absolute love of my life. We look forward to changing the world and making our legacy."

Also on Thursday, Weston shared a selfie of him and Jenifer with the caption, "That which is God-given is undeniable."

The couple went public with their relationship in November last year in an Instagram post, in which Weston called Jenifer "the only one for (him)".

Weston has been married three times in the past. He wed musician Nikki Williams in 2011 but they called it quits the following year.

He then married Danielle Cage in 2013 and they welcomed two children, sons Lucian and Sorin, in 2014 and 2016, before splitting later that year.

In 2018, Weston and Hila Cage Coppola tied the knot before welcoming twin daughters Venice Zohar and Cyress Zara, in 2020. They ended their marriage four years later in 2024.

The engagement comes months after the musician was arrested on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon in July 2024. His mother, Christina Fulton, later claimed he had "brutally assaulted" her.