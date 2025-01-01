Alec Baldwin suffered 'really scary' memory problems after Rust tragedy

Alec Baldwin has experienced "really scary" memory issues following the Rust tragedy.

In 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally killed when a live round was discharged from a prop revolver that the actor was using on the set of the Western movie.

During the episode of reality TV show The Baldwins that aired on Monday, Alec and his wife Hilaria Baldwin were filmed visiting a therapist together.

The Emmy Award winner admitted he remains "very traumatised" and explained that the stress of the accident and preparing to go on trial for involuntary manslaughter in July 2024 had "changed" him.

"I had an emotional, mental, (and) neurological inability to focus and to concentrate. And that's not me. I have a photographic memory," he said, describing how he used to be able to memorise a two-page monologue for TV show 30 Rock in a morning. "My memory is shot, I can't remember anything anymore. That's really scary."

Alec also revealed he is considering moving his family "outside of New York" due to all the "stress and pressure of public life".

The It's Complicated star and Hilaria share seven children, while he is also father to daughter Ireland, 29, from his marriage to Kim Basinger.

Elsewhere in the episode, Hilaria described how she flew out to New Mexico for the trial as Alec needed her "really vital emotional support".

"I wrote (the kids) all little letters... and I hid them. I told my friend (who was babysitting) where they were if something happened to us," she recalled, without detailing what she thought might happen.

And after the case was dismissed after the judge ruled authorities had improperly withheld evidence from the defence, Hilaria insisted that the news wasn't "a win" for anyone.

"This was not a win. This was just an awful thing that happened to people," the 41-year-old said in a confessional. "There was an awful thing that happened. The hardest thing about this is that a woman lost her life. A son lost his mom. Halyna didn't get to go home. And that's what makes everything so painful."

Alec is prohibited from speaking about the case on The Baldwins due to potential appeals and ongoing civil cases.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the set of Rust, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison.