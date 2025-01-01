Millie Bobby Brown hits back at criticism about her voice

Millie Bobby Brown has hit back at those who have criticised her changing accent.

The 21-year-old British star shot to fame when she was not yet a teenager by playing the character Eleven on the hit Netflix show, Stranger Things.

The daughter of British parents and born in Spain, Brown grew up in Bournemouth after her family moved there before moving to the USA when she was eight.

While she has been known to speak with a British accent, some fans have questioned if Brown has developed an American accent more recently.

She told The Hollywood Reporter she had noticed the speculation about her accent and said, "That was such a huge thing for a minute. I actually call it the 'accent-gate' because it's so frustrating because that was everywhere.

"Like for a second, everyone was talking about my accent, and they had a real problem about it. And I was like, 'Guys, I'm married to an American.'"

The TV star has been married to model and actor Jake Bongiovi since May 2024 - and he is the son of music legend Jon Bon Jovi, 63.

Brown continued, "When I'm around his family, I immediately go into, like, an American accent. But then I was just in England, and then the second I hear my mum and dad's accent, I just go right back."

She compared her travelling accent to acting work, saying, "You want me to play these characters, but you expect me not to morph into people. What I hear is what I do. It's all part of it."

Brown has recently been travelling the USA and Europe to promote her new Netflix film, The Electric State - which is due for release on the streaming service on Friday.