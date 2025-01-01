Scarlett Johansson reveals why she snubs fan requests for selfies

Scarlett Johansson has explained why she refuses to take selfies with fans in certain circumstances.

The two-time Oscar-nominated star, 40, has been in the spotlight since her on-screen debut in 1994 and is more than happy to pose with fans when at premieres or work-related events.

However, she has made it clear that she does not appreciate fans rushing up to her to demand photographs when she is simply going about her day.

Explaining her zero-tolerance approach, the Black Widow star told InStyle, "It really offends a lot of people.

"It doesn't mean I'm not appreciative, of course, that people are fans, or happy to see me. But I always say to people, 'I'm not working.' (And that means) I don't want to be identified as being in this time and place with you. I'm doing my own thing."

She also explained that she refuses to join social media - but has, at times, felt under pressure to sign up to apps as part of her work.

"It goes against my core values," she explained - revealing, "I mean, even today, I got an email from Universal (Pictures), and they're like, 'Hey, would you consider joining Instagram in tandem with the release of Jurassic World Rebirth?' (I) get a lot of pressure to join social media. Is there a way I could do this and stay true to who I am? It didn't feel like I could."

She added, "The work that I put out there is all based in truth. That's the key ingredient. So if I was a person who really enjoyed social media, then I could totally get on the bandwagon. But I'm not. And I think the film will do fine."