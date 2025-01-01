Austin Butler's home targeted by burglars - report

Austin Butler's home in Los Angeles was reportedly targeted by burglars this week.

On Thursday, editors at TMZ claimed the Elvis actor's property was broken into on Monday.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that a security guard called police after discovering a glass door had been "shattered".

"When a guard went inside the house, he noticed the place was ransacked," they reported.

Austin wasn't home at the time of the alleged burglary.

It remains unclear if anything was stolen.

However, insiders alleged that the security guard had reported a gun and cash to be missing.

Police officers have not yet made any arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Representatives for Austin have not yet commented on the report.

The 33-year-old is currently in post-production on two projects; Darren Aronofsky's crime-thriller Caught Stealing and Ari Aster's dark comedy Eddington.

The break-in marks the latest in a string of burglaries reported across Los Angeles in recent months.

Last month, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Beverly Hills mansion was also targeted by thieves. Neither the Oscar-winning actress nor the country singer was at home at the time of the alleged incident.